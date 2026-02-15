"We don't have many of them. One large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike," he said, responding to a question about whether Ukraine had managed to resume production of Flamingo missiles as planned, TASS reported.

Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago.

On August 21, Zelensky stated that Ukraine allegedly possessed a Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 km, but that mass production would not resume for several more months. Later, a video purportedly from the missile production workshop appeared in Ukrainian media. Meanwhile, even Ukrainian analysts noted that the new allegedly "Ukrainian missile" is very similar to the British FP-5 Milanion.

