At least 32 killed as gunmen raid Nigeria villages

The attacks occurred in the Borgu area amid ongoing security challenges in the region, involving groups linked to Daesh (ISIL) and ransom-seeking gangs.

Jeremiah Timothy, a resident of Konkoso, told Reuters that the assault on his village started early with intermittent shooting.

“At least 26 people were killed so far in the village after they set the police station ablaze,” said Timothy, adding that the ⁠attackers entered Konkoso around 6 am (05:00 GMT), shooting indiscriminately.

He said residents heard military jets flying overhead.

Another Konkoso resident, Abdullahi Adamu, reported 26 deaths.

