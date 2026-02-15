  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2026, 3:16 PM

Nouri al-Maliki sole candidate of Cooardination Framework

Nouri al-Maliki sole candidate of Cooardination Framework

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – A spokesman for the spokesman of the Iraqi major Shia bloc in the parliament has stressed opposition to the continuation of Prime Minister Al-Sudani government, stressing that Nouri al-Maliki is still the bloc's sole nominee.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Abdulsamad Zarkoushi, a member of the Coordination Framework, said that there has been no talk of the continuation of  Prime Minister Al-Sudani's government for another year, rejecting the news going viral on social media in that regard as fake news.

He said that there has no such issue discussed in the bloc.

The Iraqi politician further said that the bloc's viewpoint and candidacy of Nouri Al-Maliki as the sole candidate is still on the agenda as the final say of the Shia coalition. 

The US President Donald Trump has threatened Iraqi politicians against electing Nouri Al-Maliki as the next Prime Minister.

MNA

News ID 241814

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News