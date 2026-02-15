Nouri al-Maliki sole candidate of Cooardination Framework

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Abdulsamad Zarkoushi, a member of the Coordination Framework, said that there has been no talk of the continuation of Prime Minister Al-Sudani's government for another year, rejecting the news going viral on social media in that regard as fake news.

He said that there has no such issue discussed in the bloc.

The Iraqi politician further said that the bloc's viewpoint and candidacy of Nouri Al-Maliki as the sole candidate is still on the agenda as the final say of the Shia coalition.

The US President Donald Trump has threatened Iraqi politicians against electing Nouri Al-Maliki as the next Prime Minister.

MNA