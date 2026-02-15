Orban criticizes Brussels as threat to Hungary’s sovereignty

In his annual state-of-the-nation address on Saturday, he said Brussels’ “oppressive machinery” is attempting to steer the upcoming parliamentary elections against his government, RT reported.

The vote is scheduled for April 12. Recent polls suggest a tight race between Orban’s ruling Fidesz party and the opposition led by former party member Peter Magyar. Orban accused Magyar’s party of acting under Brussels’ influence, which he said employs “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to undermine his government.

“We must come to terms with the idea that those who love freedom should not be afraid of the East, but rather of Brussels,” Orban said. “Fear-mongering about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is primitive and unserious. Brussels, however, is a palpable reality and a direct threat.”

Orban was referring to claims from Kiev’s backers that Russia could attack the bloc after the Ukraine conflict concludes – a scenario that Moscow has dismissed as “nonsense.”

Orban accused Brussels of manipulating previous elections across the EU and pledged to push out “foreign influence that limits our sovereignty together with its agents” ahead of the April election, which he has framed as a choice between “war or peace.”

Orban has been one of the most vocal critics of EU policies, particularly its continued support for Kiev. He has also opposed Ukrainian membership in the EU, warning that Brussels’ policies risk dragging the bloc into a direct war with Russia.

His stance has angered Brussels, which is reportedly considering easing the accession criteria for Ukraine to bypass Hungary’s opposition. Media reports suggest that EU officials see the upcoming election as an opportunity to neutralize Orban.

Orban’s refusal to back Kiev has drawn repeated attacks from Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, who sees EU accession as a key post-conflict security guarantee.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelensky blasted Orban, saying thanks to Ukraine, he can “think about how to grow his belly, not how to grow his army” to counter the perceived ‘Russian threat’. Orban responded on X that remarks like these are “precisely why (Ukraine) cannot become a member of the EU.”

MA/PR