Indonesia FM congratulates Iran revolution victory anniv.

In a congratulatory message to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Indonesian Foreign Minister HE Sugiono offered his country's congratulation to the people and government of Iran on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"On this occasion, we also commemorate the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Iran. Over the past decades, our two countries have cultivated a foundation of historical ties, enduring solidarity, and shared aspirations across a wide range of areas and issues," read the message as translated from Farsi to English language.

"In this regard, I highly value the trust-based partnership between our two countries and reiterate Indonesia’s firm commitment to working closely with the Government of Iran to further deepen bilateral cooperation and serve the enduring interests of our two nations," it added.

