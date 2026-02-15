Hezbollah foiled objectives of enemy’s aggression: Qassem

In a letter addressed to Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Friday, Sheikh Naim Qassem noted that although a number of commanders were martyred and damage was sustained, Hezbollah ultimately “foiled the objectives of the enemy’s aggression.”

The resistance leader addressed Hezbollah’s 64-day confrontation, which followed the Israeli regime’s assassination in 2024 of his predecessor, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and other commanders.

According to Press TV, he described the fighting as a bloody and relentless war, but said the resistance, “with divine assistance,” stayed its course and prevented the enemy from achieving its goal of eliminating Hezbollah.

Sheikh Qassem said the resistance community was defined by loyalty and readiness for martyrdom, adding that it would continue forward with unwavering resolve.

He, meanwhile, highlighted the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in backing the resistance and the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Qassem described the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 as a “great divine blessing,” saying the Islamic Republic revived religion “in the face of Eastern and Western powers” and consistently supported Palestine and oppressed nations.

He referred to the Islamic Republic’s endurance over the past 47 years in confronting imposed wars and sanctions, including the Western-backed war waged by Iraq in the 1980s, and the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime and the United States on the country that was marked by “US arrogance and Zionist crimes.”

According to Qassem, this resilience reflected the authenticity of the Islamic Revolution and the merit of the Iranian people. He also praised the sacrifices made by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as well as other divisions of the Iranian military and the nation’s security forces.

The Hezbollah leader commended Ayatollah Khamenei, identifying the courage and steadfastness of the Leader as central to the Islamic Republic’s durability.

MNA