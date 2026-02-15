Iran joins club of countries with cell therapy products

A team of researchers at Royan, which provides comprehensive services in regenerative medicine and cell therapy, has managed to achieve regulatory approval and market readiness for the six products, Press TV reported.

ATMPs are medicines for human use that are based on genes, tissues, or cells. They offer groundbreaking new opportunities for the treatment of disease and injury.

The achievement opens up opportunities for enhanced access to cutting-edge treatments for patients, and also contributes to lowering reliance on imported complex medical products.

Iran’s entry into the world’s club of countries manufacturing 110 advanced cell therapy products will not only strengthen the Islamic Republic’s scientific standing in the West Asia region, but will also contribute to the expansion of its knowledge-based economy.

Iran has demonstrated significant progress in regenerative medicine by gaining approval for six new advanced therapy medicinal products. The breakthrough has elevated the nation’s global standing from 12th to 7th place.

The most recent global report indicates that 148 advanced therapy medicinal products were approved in 2025 by 12 regulatory organizations known worldwide. Among these, seven originated from Iran, earning the country a spot in the top 10 for this sector.

In the Iranian calendar year 1402, which corresponds to March 2023 through March 2024, only one licensed product was available in regenerative medicine. However, as of March 2025, that number has increased to seven.

These include cell therapy, issue engineering, and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy products, which are used to treat different diseases such as vitiligo, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), cerebral palsy (CP), burns, diabetic foot ulcers, arthritis, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (B cell ALL). Some of these high-tech medical products have export potential.

MNA