Iran, Oman enjoying highest level of relations: Araghchi

He made the remarks on the occasion of National Day of Oman who participated in the Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Tehran.

Relations between Iran and Oman are currently at the highest level, he said, adding that the two countries have established amicable ties in all political, economic, and cultural areas.

The two countries have enjoyed ‘privileged’ relations, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

Araghchi seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unsparing efforts of the government of Sultanate of Oman in strengthening trust and developing relations between Tehran and Muscat.

