Yemen, Iran offer vital lesson for Muslim world towards enemy

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Houthi said the historic resistance of the two countries carries important lessons for the Muslim world, reinforcing hope and confidence in divine promises.

He added that the shared experience has been reinforced as adversaries of Islam and humanity are pushing forward their schemes -- among them the so-called “New Middle East” and “Greater Israel” -- using their proxies and allies.

He also extended his congratulations to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian people on the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He emphasized that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran led to the establishment of an independent Muslim country free from US hegemony, according to Press TV.

The Yemeni leader praised Iran’s steadfastness against the Israeli regime’s conspiracies for 47 years, while supporting oppressed nations, foremost among them the Palestinian people.

