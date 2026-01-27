Yemen warns US, Israel of new Red Sea attacks if Iran struck

A short video released by the media bureau of Ansarullah on Monday included previously published images of a ship on fire, with the caption, “Soon,” signaling a possible resumption of the attacks on US and Israeli maritime interests.

This comes as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and guided missile destroyers with it have crossed into the region.

US President Donald Trump has said the ships are being moved “just in case” he decides to take action against Iran.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning on Monday, saying that Tehran will respond vigorously and firmly to any acts of aggression, asserting that Iran is now more equipped than ever to handle threats, according to Press TV.



Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during a weekly press conference, where he addressed recent military activities by the US in the region.

Baghaei said that the countries in the region are fully cognizant that any instability does not exclusively target Iran, emphasizing that this awareness has fostered a collective concern among the regional nations.

Building on these experiences and strengths, Iran is now more resilient than ever and will respond to any attacks in a way that will provoke regret, Baghaei said.

In light of the worsening genocidal war in Gaza that started in October 2023, Yemeni forces executed a strategic maritime blockade intended to obstruct the delivery of military resources to Israel while urging the global community to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the Israeli-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

