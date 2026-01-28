EU blacklisting IRGC not to go ahead as France opposes

European Union foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Iran when they gather in Brussels on Thursday, and are expected to sign off on the new sanctions, The Strait Times reported, citing reports by Western media such as Reuters.

The new measures are expected to include export restrictions on components that Iran can use for the production of drones and missiles. Some Iranian individuals and entities will also be sanctioned for allegedly providing support to Russia, the officials said.

While some EU member states have previously pushed for blacklisting the IRGC, others have been more cautious, fearing that it could lead to a complete break in ties with Iran.

MNA