Iran police did not use firearms in recent riots: cmdr.

Commander of the Iran police special forces, Colonel Mehdi Sharif Kazemi made the comments in an interview with national Iranian TV on Sunday, where he said that he explained the operations of special forces in the face of recent protests and riots.

He emphasized that, "The police did not use any firearms in the face of the protesters."

"In the mayhem which followed the US President Donald Trump's statements about help was coming to the rioters inside Iran, which turned to unrest by foreign and terrorist elements, the police forces did not use any firearms. We in the Police Special Unit used deterrent tools such as water cannons, paintball guns, noise and sound vehicles to handle the situation," the commander said.

"We used non-lethal means to keep people safe and prevent killings," he asserted.

