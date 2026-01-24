Azerbaijan backs stability in Iran

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Baku attaches importance to stability in Iran and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims of the recent violent riots in the country.

Bayramov made the remarks during a meeting in Baku with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the latest developments in Iran and regional issues.

Jalalzadeh briefed the Azeri foreign minister on the recent developments in Iran and outlined the current situation.

