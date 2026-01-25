Iran to respond with full power to any aggression

An Iranian official, warning against any adventurism by the Zionist regime and the United States, emphasized that Tehran will respond with full power to any aggression.

An Iranian official told Qatar's Al Jazeera network that the country will respond with full power to any aggression, and all US bases in the region will be legitimate targets.

The official continued that Iran is in full readiness and will use all its capabilities to confront any aggression.

The Iranian official stressed that any attack on Iran will mean war, and Tehran will deal with it accordingly.

