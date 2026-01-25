  1. Politics
Iran to respond with full power to any aggression

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Amidst soaring tensions, a senior Iranian official declared that the country is in full readiness to unleash its full capability in response to any aggression.

An Iranian official, warning against any adventurism by the Zionist regime and the United States, emphasized that Tehran will respond with full power to any aggression.

An Iranian official told Qatar's Al Jazeera network that the country will respond with full power to any aggression, and all US bases in the region will be legitimate targets.

The official continued that Iran is in full readiness and will use all its capabilities to confront any aggression.

The Iranian official stressed that any attack on Iran will mean war, and Tehran will deal with it accordingly.

