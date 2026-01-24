Iran certain to deliver decisive response to Trump’s threats

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the Corps’ former and current top brass, which had been convened on the occasion of the National Guards Day on Friday.

“Trump talks a lot, but he should be certain that he will receive his answer in the field,” he stated.

The remarks came following escalated rhetoric by Trump threatening that the United States would resort to fresh military aggression against Iran in the event of, what the US president called the Islamic Republic’s confronting sporadic economic protests that had begun in late December.

After they began, the protests were infiltrated by riotous elements aiming to hijack them towards inciting unrest.

The elements were confirmed by Iranian intelligence to be in receipt of American and Israeli intelligence, arms, and logistical support, prompting Iranian forces to promptly round up ringleaders and confiscate firearms, including weapons bound for the capital Tehran.

Iranian officials have pledged to address the nation’s economic problems, but vowed, at the same time, to stand firmly in the face of efforts at diverting related protests towards chaos.

According to Press TV, Mousavi’s comments that echoed numerous warnings issued by various other military commanders and officials came less than two weeks after he asserted that the Aerospace Division had achieved the highest level of its defensive preparedness, standing ready to crush any aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the time, the commander noted that the production of aerospace hardware across various sectors had significantly increased since the 12-day war that was imposed on the country last June. Vulnerabilities identified during the war have been fully addressed and rectified, he stated, stressing, “The IRGC Aerospace Division is currently at the pinnacle of its readiness.”

MNA