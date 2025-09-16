Israeli aggression on Qatar threat to regional, global peace

Ali Bahreini made the remarks during a speech at an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday, which was held following Israel's attack on leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Qatar last week, according to Press TV.

“This aggression has a clear message; not for a regime whose history is full of systematic genocide, continuous aggression, and vain pride in committing these crimes, but for all of us it is a serious warning that our inaction and failure to uphold legal and moral principles have led to an evil entity destroying global order and security,” he said.

Bahreini went on to say that the “apartheid” Israeli regime neither adheres to international law nor does it believe in negotiation, peace, and stability.

He also warned that if the international community remains inactive, the regime's aggression and expansionism could spread like a “cancerous tumor.”

The Iranian ambassador reiterated the Islamic Republic’s comprehensive solidarity with the people and government of Qatar, expressing support for holding Israel accountable through various plans and ideas.

The UNHRC convened an urgent debate in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss Israel’s attack targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. The debate was held at the request of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister of State for International Cooperation Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad described the Israeli attack as a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She said the aggression posed a serious threat to regional and international peace and stability.

In a joint statement, the OIC member states strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Qatar, calling it a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

They also criticized it as a direct attack on Qatar’s mediation process in the Palestinian humanitarian crisis.

MNA