US hostile actions against Venezuela violate UN Charter

Ali Bahreini raised concerns during a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament on Wednesday over recent developments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He said the United States’ hostile and provocative actions against Venezuela posed “a serious threat to international peace and security.”

Bahreini referred to years of illegal sanctions, unilateral coercive measures, and Washington’s efforts to overthrow the Venezuelan government, even attempts to assassinate its lawful officials.

“Now, with the deployment of a naval fleet and a nuclear submarine in the Caribbean, the United States is openly threatening the political independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela,” he warned.

He stressed that such actions constituted “a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.”

He added that the US was also violating provisions on the peaceful settlement of disputes (Article 2(3)) and non-interference in the internal affairs of states (Article 2(7)).

“The purpose of establishing the United Nations was to promote the rule of law and international law in relations among states, not force and pressure,” Bahreini said, citing the June US attack against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in coordination with Israel as further proof of Washington’s disregard for diplomacy.

The envoy underlined that threatening a non-nuclear state party to the NPT with a nuclear submarine by a permanent UN Security Council member was a grave blow to disarmament and non-proliferation.

He also noted the US move violated the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which establishes a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Latin America and the Caribbean.

