Iran reserves right to defend itself legitimately: envoy

During the 59th session of the Human Rights Council, Bahreini condemned Israel’s strikes against Iran, which began on June 13, 2025, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

The attacks have also caused extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.

He described these actions as a blatant violation of Article 4(2) of the UN Charter, classifying them as acts of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

The Iranian envoy criticized the initial statement from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which referred to the conflict as merely an escalation of military tensions.

Bahraini denounced this characterization as a distortion of reality that minimizes the severity of the war crimes committed, urging the UN office to issue an unequivocal condemnation.

The official expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s attacks, condemning the role of certain Western governments in backing the moves.

He reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to its legitimate right to self-defense.

