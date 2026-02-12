Iran committed to diplomacy for peace: envoy

Speaking on the occasion of 47th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Bahreini emphasized that Islamic Revolution of Iran reflected the will of a nation that was seeking dignity, sovereignty and self-determination.

Not only the Islamic Revolution changed the political order, but also revived the national ownership over its destiny after the revolution, Bahreini underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued a path based on independence, social justice, public participation, and rejection of domination, despite numerous external pressures and challenges, since the glorious victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the ambassador emphasized.

The true dialogue can only succeed when it is based on respect, equality and recognition of the legitimate interests, he added.

