Legal process underway to handle cases of rioters: Ejei

In a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei called on all competent judicial authorities to prioritize the cases of elements accused of committing terrorist acts and riots, saying that the utmost speed and accuracy in handling the cases of elements accused of committing terrorist acts and rioting is a legitimate demand of the people.

Emphasizing the need to follow criterion and standard in accordance with the law, he noted that it would be against the norm of justice, if mercy was shown to someone who was not worthy of it, and at the same time, one would be accountable if he acted beyond what God had commanded and the law required.

About the prosecution of the perpetrators of recent incidents, the Chief Justice pledged to try them in domestic courts and through international channels. He said that US and Israeli leaders and other backers of the criminals and terrorists will be prosecuted, tried, and punished according to the extent and scope of their crimes.

He said that he perpetrators and instigators will certainly be tried but with the utmost precision, speed, and justice.

Referring to the people’s security in the wake of incidents, he underscored that all relevant agencies, including police, security, and judicial officials have worked around the clock to stabilize the situation and strengthen the security of citizens. He, however, called for vigilance, warning that “the wounded enemy” is still pursuing its plots against the Iranian nation.

The head of Judiciary also referred to compensation for the damage incurred to public places and property, saying that Ministry of Interior is responsible for the matter and needs to provide an estimate as soon as possible.

At the end, Mohseni-Ejei lauded the Iranian people for their massive turnout in nationwide rallies in support of the Islamic System and in condemnation of the foreign-backed unrest, calling January 12 yet another “golden chapter” in the history of the Iranian nation.

