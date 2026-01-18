Top Iranian security official receives visiting Iraqi FM

By the time this news was being published, its content hd not come out yet.
Prior to the meeting with Larijani, Fuad Hussein was received by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
MNA/ISN1404102815392
TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani received for a meeting the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday.
