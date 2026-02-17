  1. Politics
Feb 17, 2026, 6:12 PM

Iran’s top security official meets with Russia’s energy min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani met and held talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Tuesday.

Russia’s energy minister, who has traveled to Tehran to participate in 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting, stated that this high-profile meeting with be held next year with the aim of summing up the achievements gained over the past year.

Russia’s minister of energy, for his part, emphasized the positive and constructive relations between Tehran and Moscow, noting that Russian and Iranian teams have worked closely together and good relations were established between the two countries over the past year.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

MNA

News ID 241881
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

