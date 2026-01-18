Foreign Ministry pursuing US crimes against Iranians

Speaking in a press briefing on Sunday, he stated that Iranian foreign ministry is seriously following up the case and will use various international bodies for this purpose.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's impunity for crimes in Iran and the measures taken by the country’s diplomatic apparatus in this regard, Baghaei noted, “Based on an indisputable principle of international affairs, any action must be received with the accountability.”

Committing actions that are contrary to the accepted principles of international law entails international responsibility, he said, adding that any internationally wrongful action taken by any government must be responded appropriately.

Governments have rights and responsibilities, and any internationally wrongful action by any government is the responsibility of that government and must be held accountable, the spokesperson continued.

Regarding the actions of the United States taken against Iranian nation over the past few decades, he said that Iranian Foreign Ministry has documented these actions and lodged complaint in the International Court of Justice (ICC), and in some cases, it has resulted in issuance of a verdict.

In some cases, the US government’s act has caused the martyrdom of Iranian citizens, there are several cases, including the Iranian passenger plane that was shot down by the US Navy. During these 20 years, there have been numerous cases of criminal actions by the US against Iranian citizens, he underlined.

“If we only consider the damage caused by sanctions, the list becomes long. The assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani was a clear terrorist act, and the actions in the recent war of the Zionist regime which resulted in the killing and injuring a large number of innocent Iranian citizens and damaging the country’s vital infrastructures, all are considered crimes."

The Iranian government duty is to pursue these crimes, and part of the task is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which are following up seriously using various international bodies for this purpose, he said, adding that a part of this task must be undertaken by the judiciary.

