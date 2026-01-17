Gen Soleimani’s strength tied US hands in Iran and region

“Frankly, he was a strong general. Maybe we wouldn’t have been so successful in Iran if he had been around,” Trump said during a speech at a Southern Boulevard dedication ceremony on Friday, according to Press TV.

General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by Trump near the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s International Airport on January 3, 2020.

According to Trump, the absence of General Soleimani influenced developments across West Asia, from Iraq and Syria to Lebanon and Gaza.

MNA