Iran would cease to exist without IRGC: top general

Major General Mousavi: Without the IRGC the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) which is marked as the IRGC day in Iran, where he also said, without the IRGC, Iran as a country would have stopped its existence in the world's geography."

He attributed the decisive defeat of the enemies against the Iranian nation to the IRGC, saying that the IRGC sacrifices, along with the support the guards received from all the other forces, have ensured the security of the homeland.

"The Iranian nation has always been proud of such an army, which, with its might and capabilities, has neutralized the threats from the enemies, especially the mafia and terrorist regime of the United States of America and the evil Zionist regime," the too Iranian general said.

MNA