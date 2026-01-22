  1. Politics
Iran would cease to exist without IRGC: top general

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has congratulated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)' Day, saying that "Iran would cease to exist without the IRGC."

He attributed the decisive defeat of the enemies against the Iranian nation to the IRGC, saying that the IRGC sacrifices, along with the support the guards received from all the other forces, have ensured the security of the homeland. 

"The Iranian nation has always been proud of such an army, which, with its might and capabilities, has neutralized the threats from the enemies, especially the mafia and terrorist regime of the United States of America and the evil Zionist regime," the too Iranian general said.

