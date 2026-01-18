Protests spark in Greenland, Denmark against Trump plans

Demonstrations were held in Danish cities including the capital, Copenhagen, as well as in Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

The rallies coincide with a visit to Copenhagen by a delegation from the US Congress. Its leader, Democratic Senator Chris Coons, described Mr Trump's rhetoric as "not constructive".

Trump has not ruled out taking Greenland, which he insists is critical for America's national security, by force - and has now announced he will impose tariffs European countries that are opposed to his plan.

Goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will be subject to a 10% US tariff from 1 February, he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, according to BBC.

Accusing these countries of playing "a very dangerous game", he said the tariffs would be raised to 25% on 1 June "until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland".

Greenland is sparsely populated but resource-rich and its location between North America and the Arctic makes it well placed for early warning systems in the event of missile attacks and for monitoring vessels in the region.

Trump has previously said Washington would get the territory "the easy way" or "the hard way" - an apparent reference to buying the island or taking it by force.

MA/PR