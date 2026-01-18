Iran ready to contribute to resolving challenges: FM

During a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday morning, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that Iran, while welcoming Iraq's constructive and growing role in regional diplomacy, declares its readiness to cooperate in resolving challenges and promoting regional dialogues.

"We believe that Iraq's security is tied to regional security," Araghchi said, adding that Iran-Iraq borders today have become borders of friendship and cooperation, and the two states believe that the scope of economic, political, and cultural cooperation is very diverse.

"Iraq's regional role is on the rise, and Iraqi friends have shown that they can play a positive role in dialogue and resolving problems. We are ready to cooperate. Today, we discussed proposals that can be designed between Iran and Iraq to advance peace in the region," Araghchi continued.

"Today, there is a different share of cooperation and challenges, and we are looking to reach a strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries. Iran seeks a stable Iraq with independent political sovereignty. People-to-people relations continue to increase, and there is a high level of people-to-people exchanges. We thank Iraq for hosting Iranian pilgrims. We are ready to increase traffic and communication between the two nations. Today we also discussed economic cooperation. The level of trade is at a good level and has good potential for growth," he said, adding, "We also talked about the region today. We appreciate Iraq's stance in supporting the Iranian people, and relations between the two countries continue on a good path."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi noted that the withdrawal of US military forces from the Ain al-Assad base and the end of the UNAMI mission are clear signs of the consolidation of independence, stability, and national sovereignty in Iraq. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always wanted a powerful and independent Iraq and believes that this country has the essential capacities to play a key role in regional peace and stability."

"At the level of social relations, the bond between the two nations has reached its peak with tens of thousands of Iraqi students studying in Iran and the annual traffic of 7 million pilgrims and tourists," he concluded.

Fuad Hussein, for his part. said that his current trip to Iran is aimed at addressing issues between the two countries. "These relations are not only in the formal framework, but also cultural and human relations. During this trip, we first discussed how to develop these relations."

"I am very pleased to be in Tehran and to learn about the situation inside Iran. Mr. Minister explained the recent situation. We believe that the security of Iraq and Iran is part of the security of the region. The security of the Iranian nation is important to us. Just as the security of the region is important," Hussein said.

"Before traveling to Iran, I spoke with officials from the countries of the region on several trips. They emphasized that the security of the entire region is interconnected. We emphasized a series of principles, namely that security is shared. Within this framework, we emphasized the continuation of consultations and examined perspectives on how to confront the developments in the region," the top Iraqi diplomat said.

"The exchange of views between Iran and Iraq is very important in the current situation, because we emphasize the principle of "indivisibility of regional security" and believe that the stability of each country guarantees the security of other neighbors. In this framework, while emphasizing the need for non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, we agreed to continue consultations to face regional challenges."

