Enemy's mainstream media turn reality about Iran upside down

Speaking in a gathering of cultural officials on Saturday, Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that the enemy has always sought to turn everything about Iran upside down as part of the soft war it has waged against the country after failing on the battlefield.

He said that in the cognitive war, which is part of the soft war, the enemy seeks to turn reality upside down.

The top general called on the officials and the relevant cultural authorities to transfer the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense ideals to the younger generations as a way to tackle the enemy's tricks in the cultural area. He also called for disclosing the enemy's crimes against the Iranian nations.

MNA/IRIB5688806