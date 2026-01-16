Witkoff claims US preferes diplomacy over war

Amid intesified Donald Trump's warmongering policy against Iran, which has stirred Iran's strong warning to Washington, Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of the US President said that he hoped for a diplomatic solution in dealing with Iran.

Accoridng to the Times of Israel, the made the remarks addressing US-Israeli council where he claimed that the ecnomic diificulties will eventually make Iran give in to the US exessive demands over nuclear and missile issues.

The top US negotiatior also said that he was in contact with Iranians until last Wednesday, further cialiming that it was for US threats that execution of terrorists has stopped.

Iran has issued stark warning to Washington that any military actions will recieve a swift and strong reaction. Tehran also balmes the recent riots on the US and its puppet regime the Israeli regime.

MNA/Entekhab905171