3,000 members of terrorist groups arrested over riots

Security officials said the arrests included ringleaders, people linked to Israel, armed individuals, and those damaging public property during the disturbances.

They said some detainees were involved in deadly attacks and acts of arson targeting public buildings, mosques and security forces.

Authorities say calm has returned to many urban areas despite continued attempts by foreign enemies to fuel unrest.

Iranian media reported multiple funerals and commemorations for members of the security forces and civilians killed by armed attackers.

In the northeastern city of Mashhad, thousands attended the funeral procession of two “martyrs of security” who were killed by armed assailants during unrest. Their coffins were taken to the Imam Reza (AS) shrine before burial.

According to the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation in Khorasan Razavi province, one of the men was a disabled veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, while the other was a member of the security forces. Officials said both left behind young children.

In Golestan province, police said they had uncovered a “team house” in the city of Azadshahr and arrested a main leader of armed unrest.

Officials said the suspect confessed to firing at civilians and security forces with shotguns, torching vehicles using gasoline, and carrying out attacks with knives, swords and Molotov cocktails.

The governor of Azadshahr estimated damage to public and private property at around 1,000 billion rials.

In the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, police said they had arrested 10 people accused of forming a “terrorist band” involved in organizing violent protests.

Police said raids on three locations led to the seizure of 65 Molotov cocktails, homemade firearms, bomb-making materials, satellite signal receivers and other equipment. Authorities said some members of the group were from other provinces.

In western Iran, Kermanshah Governor Manoochehr Habibi described the riots as “a large, pre-planned and completely terrorist sedition,” comparing it to actions by the Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist group in the early years after the 1979 revolution. He said US and Israeli intelligence services were supplying weapons and directing the violence.

Habibi said armed groups had targeted civilians, police and children, and had set fire to mosques and shops. He said several cities in the province were affected and that ringleaders had been arrested, with others still being pursued.

Police in Tehran province also announced the arrest of an 18-year-old acting as a local leader during protests in the city of Shahr Qods. In a video released by police, the teenager said he had been influenced by foreign-based anti-Iran media, participated in stone-throwing and later regretted his actions, apologizing publicly.

