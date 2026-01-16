  1. Politics
Iran at 2nd phase of hybrid war with US, Zonist regime: Qomi

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization (IDO), says that "We are at the second phase of hybrid war against the US and Zionist regime."

Speaking in an event on Friday in Tehran, IDO head said that the United States and the Israeli regime fought the first phase of war militarily in the June 2025 aggression and after they were disappointed, they have now turned to a kind of hybrid war.

Qomi recalled the remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution who had said that they had prepared for the June aggression for 26 years but failed to reach their goals, in the recent riots, the US and Zionist regime against failed to turn the people against the Islamic Establishment.

