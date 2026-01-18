MAPIM throws weight behind Iran’s Leader over recent riots

In a statement on Sunday, MAPIM supported the positions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding holding US President Donald Trump responsible for the deaths, destruction, and destabilization caused by the recent unrest in different Iranian cities and provinces.

The recent developments in Iran can be evaluated within the framework of well-known pattern of foreign intervention, engineering, and weaponizing protests, a trend that has led to the widespread civilian suffering and harm in various regions of the world.

Emphasizing the rights of nations for peaceful protests, MAPIM announced that what observed in the recent unrest in Iran has been the deviation of the civil protests into violence, attacks on civilians, security forces, and public infrastructures; a process that would become a tool for geopolitical warfare if directed or supported by foreign intelligence agencies and services.

This Islamic institution also expressed major concern about the remarks and messages published by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Israeli spy service, in which they supported the unrest and even claim to be present on the field, considering it a clear violation of the national sovereignty and international law.

Lashing out at the double standards of those who claim to be supporter of democracy, MAPIM emphasized that calling for destabilization in other countries by actors who suppress protests within their own borders and remain silent in the face of occupation, siege, and war crimes, is a sign of the instrumental misuse of the concept of freedom.

Emphasizing the principles of national sovereignty, opposition to foreign intervention, and the necessity of protecting civilian lives, MAPIM called on the international community to adhere to the international law, and pursue the path of dialogue and de-escalation, the statement added.

