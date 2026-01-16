Khatami hails popular pro-government rallies

According to a Mehr News Agency reporter, Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami, during his sermons at this week's Friday Prayers held at Tehran's Mosalla, highlighted devotion to religion and presence in the field of defending religion as clear examples of piety.

Referring to public demonstrations and funeral processions held after violent riots, he stated, "I thank you for your great movement in these days. The funeral procession for over 100 martyrs was a very great act that you performed. You created an epic like the 9th of Dey, but beyond that, you showed your identity to the world and proved how you stand by your religion."

Offering condolences for the martyrdom of citizens during the recent unrest, he blamed the rioters for burning individuals alive, setting fire to a Basij member in a mosque, and killing children and a teacher.

Ayatollah Khatami emphasized that the people's presence at nationwide rallies sent a message of power and awareness to the enemy, neutralizing their plots.

The cleric also thanked Iran's Foreign Minister for efforts to expose these "crimes" on the global stage.

In another part of his sermons, Ayatollah Khatami deemed public protest over livelihoods and the economic situation as rightful, stating that people expect action against unreasonable price hikes and demanding officials fulfill public demands.

MNA/6722715