Intelligence min. seizes large haul of spy electronic device

This large shipment of espionage technical and electronic devices had been brought into the country from one of the countries of the region illegally, a statement by the ministry said on Tuesday.

The discovered technical shipment included 100 long-range recipient devices, 50 BTS Signal Boosters, 743 5-G Modem devices and also 799 brand-new mobile phone sets.

The foreign-backed mercenaries and terrorists were provided with the possibility of accessing the mobile phone and internet network systems at points lacking the telecommunications network such as plains, mountains, and other hard-to-pass regions for doing spying activities in the military, security and industrial areas using these sophisticated and advanced electronic equipment.

MA/6720912