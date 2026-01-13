7 terrorist cells dismantled in southeastern Iran

Several terrorist teams operating under the direction of the Israeli regime were identified and dismantled in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The teams had entered the country through Iran’s eastern borders and were deployed in seven separate units in the city of Zahedan.

Their identification and arrest were carried out during a joint operation by the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA), and the Sistan and Baluchestan Intelligence Department.

Authorities said the detainees had received specialized training in sabotage and assassination outside the country.

During the operation, various American-made weapons and explosive equipment were discovered and confiscated from the suspects.

MNA/SNN channel