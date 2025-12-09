Iran, Azerbaijan determined to strengthen bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasized the strong will of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen their relationship and deepen cooperation across various multilateral arrangements.

In a message posted on X late Monday, Baghaei wrote that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his first official bilateral visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in Baku on Monday morning, where he held “very good and fruitful” discussions with Azerbaijan’s President, Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker, and Deputy Prime Minister.

Baghaei added that the visit to Baku State University — including a meeting with professors and students, as well as the unveiling of the Azerbaijani translation of the book The Power of Negotiation — marked the concluding event of this brief yet productive one-day trip.

He noted that Iran and Azerbaijan remain determined to utilize all capacities to upgrade bilateral relations and reinforce cooperation in multilateral formats with the goal of protecting regional peace and stability.

