4 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at California banquet hall

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

Heather Brent, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, told reporters the gunfire came as people were at the banquet hall for a family gathering, calling the shooting "unfathomable."

She said the victims of the shooting range in age from juveniles to adults.

There was no update provided on the conditions of those wounded. Several people were hospitalized, the sheriff's office said earlier.

She said early indications are that it may have been a targeted shooting, although authorities have not yet identified a suspect or made any arrests.

"Our No. 1 priority right now is identifying the suspect in this incident," Brent said.

