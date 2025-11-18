Iran, UAE to sign preliminary aviation agreement

According to Mehr News Agency, Hosein Pourfarzaneh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, arrived in the United Arab Emirates at the official invitation of Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority of UAE.

During this visit, Iranian and Emirati aviation officials are set to hold joint meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

The discussions will focus on enhancing flight safety, sharing technical expertise, expanding airline connections between the two countries, and boosting collaboration in aviation workforce training.

According to the report, both sides are expected to sign a preliminary agreement covering air navigation, safety, and joint research and development. The deal is anticipated to pave the way for more regular flights and improved regional air services.

