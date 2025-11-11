Iran’s deputy speaker in Pakistan for parliamentary conf.

The first deputy speaker, along with members of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, received a warm welcome at Islamabad International Airport by officials from the Pakistani Parliament on Tuesday.

The Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference is held on Tuesday and Wednesday under the theme “Peace, Security, and Development,” featuring delegations from various countries.

Notable speakers at the event include Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During the event, the Senate chairman will also hold separate meetings with parliamentary leaders from participating countries to discuss mutual interests and bilateral cooperation.

The conference is expected to conclude with a joint statement outlining the discussions and agreements reached.

Nikzad intends to elaborate on the Iranian Parliament's perspective on the role of legislatures in enhancing relations between nations and fostering regional and international communication.

