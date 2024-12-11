  1. Politics
Russian MP calls to admit Iran into CSTO bloc

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – A Russian lawmaker has suggested that the issue of admitting Iran to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, be looked at.

Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma, or lower parliament house, recalled that a delegation from Iran had already participated in a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, TASS reported.

"I think that the issue of Iran’s potential membership in the CSTO should be looked at in a more concrete way. Why not, after all? [The CSTO] is not a private club," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Under the CSTO charter, any country sharing its goals and principles and ready to undertake commitments may seek membership in the organization. A decision to this effect is made by the Collective Security Council.

