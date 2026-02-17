Iran, Saudi Arabia stress bolstering parliamentary relations

Iranian Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi, met and held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, exploring avenues for the development of cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran in the field of parliamentary interactions between the parliaments of the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister, who heads the Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament of this country, and Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, also attended the meeting.

