Iran underlines D-8's active, innovative role

Speaking in a meeting with the Secretary General of the D8 Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam which was held on the sidelines of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in Tehran on Monday, Bagheri Kani emphasized strengthening the constructive and synergistic interaction between D-8 and other independent mechanisms and organizations with a multilateralism approach, including BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization.

He urged the D-8 secretary-general and the secretariat to show more mobility and dynamism for common thinking and synergy with the member countries to realize the D-8 objectives.

The recent meeting of foreign ministers of the D8 in Istanbul with Iran's active participation, focusing on the developments in Palestine and condemning the Zionist regime's crimes against the helpless people of Gaza, shows the serious determination of the D8 member states and its wide capacity to play a role in the important issues affecting the world.

Meanwhile, Abdulqadir Imam praised Iran's efforts and active role in the D-8 and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

He expressed hope that the Tehran meeting would achieve fruitful results to realize the interests of the member countries and welcomed Iran's readiness to closely interact with the D8 secretariat.

In the meantime, in a separate meeting with Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Hinai, Special Representative of the Sultanate of Oman, Bagheri Kani underlined the Iranian government's serious determination to continue the approach of Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi and Martyr Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in pursuing the neighborhood policy.

Expressing hope for the successful holding of the presidential elections, Abdullah Al Hinai assured that the government and people of Iran will continue their path of development and prosperity and strengthen relations with neighboring and friendly countries by overcoming the current critical situation.

MP/IRN