Iran, Pakistan to draft MoU in tourism field: minister

Speaking in his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman in Pakistan on the sidelines of the meeting of tourism ministers of member states of D-8 in Cairo, Salehi-Amiri stated that Iran is the second home of the Pakistani people.

“We have mobilized our borders to facilitate the movement of Pakistani pilgrims, and facilities including accommodations and restaurants have been set up at the Mirjaveh and Rimdan border crossings,” he added.

Emphasizing the deep cultural, religious, and historical commonalities between the two nations, Amiri added, “The more relations between the two countries are strengthened in the religious, natural, sea-based, and desert tourism fields, the better it will be for the benefit of both nations."

Referring to Iran's ample potential in the field of tourism, he said that Iran is the only country in the world that has all 20 known types of tourism; ranging from cultural heritage with more than one million registered historical works to the nature tourism, marine, desert, forest tourism, and even spiritual tourism.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman, for his part, emphasized that his country attaches great importance to enhancing its relations with Iran in all fields, especially in the field of tourism.

MNA