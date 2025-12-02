Pezeshkian warns enemy not to impose excessive demand on Iran

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian stated, “Enemy should know that it cannot subdue a determined, resilient, and steadfast Iranian nation and impose its excessive demands on the country using military warfare and equipment.

Turning to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, President Pezeshkian noted, “The Zionist regime and the United States attacked the country with the same false idea that they could drag people to the streets against the Islamic Establishment, but the steadfast and resistant Iranian people once again stood by their country and the Establishment and thwarted malicious conspiracies orchestrated by enemies against the country.”

The government officials in cooperation with the noble people of the country could take giant strides in resolving the problems facing the country successfully, Pezeshkian underlined.

He vowed that his administration would make its utmost efforts to settle the problems facing the country, he added.

