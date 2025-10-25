Iran does not trust US after 12-day aggression: FM

In an online speech to an event on Saturday he described the national unity of Iranians inside and outside the country that emerged during and after the 12-day war with the Zionist regime as a turning point in history, stressing that such a unity needs to be preserved.

"Keeping preparedness does not necessarily mean that war will happen again; being prepared is the most important factor in preventing war. If you are not prepared for war, it will happen; if you are prepared to fight, no one will dare to attack. The readiness now exists in the armed forces, the people, the government and society, and it is even more than before the 12-day war. I am sure that this experience will not be repeated and if they make a blunder, they will face the same response [as they did in the 12-day war in June]," he said later in his address.

The minister stressed that Iran has the right to uranium enrichment, highlighting that Iran nuclear program is for totally peaceful purposes.

He went on to stress that Iran is ready to negotiate to prove the legitimacy of its peaceful nuclear program.

later in his address, the top diplomat underscored that "We have not had any good experience with the US, despite the fact that we have been honest and have opened a way every time. We do not trust and nor will we. But even without trust, we can interact cautiously. We did this, but we did not receive a positive response. This is what Americans are. Now is the point of time where no positive outlook for interaction is in sight."

"We have said time and again: If the Americans are prepared to hold serious and real negotiations for a mutually beneficial solution, from an equal position, with an honest approach, for an agreement of mutual benefit, rather than unilateral, based on mutual respect, we have never abandoned diplomacy," he concluded.

