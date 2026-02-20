Iran to compete at 2026 Muhamet Malo

The tournament will serve as the second United World Wrestling Ranking Series event of the season, according to Tehran Times.

The tournament spans five days, with weight classes running from start to finish in one day, unlike the two-day format seen at the World Championships. Men’s freestyle leads things off on Wednesday, followed by the start of women’s freestyle on Thursday, and Greco-Roman getting underway on Friday.

Freestyle Wrestling

74 kg: Younes Emami

79 kg: Mohammad Nokhodi

92 kg: Amirhossein Firouzpour

Greco-Roman Wrestling

63 kg: Ali Hajiavand

72 kg: Mohammadjavad Rezaei – Hojat Rezaei

77 kg: Amir Abdi – Alireza Abdoli

82 kg: Mohammadamin Hosseini

87 kg: Jamal Esmaeili

97 kg: Amirreza Moradian

130 kg: Fardin Hedayati

