Iran to compete at 2026 Muhamet Malo

The tournament will serve as the second United World Wrestling Ranking Series event of the season, according to Tehran Times.
The tournament spans five days, with weight classes running from start to finish in one day, unlike the two-day format seen at the World Championships. Men’s freestyle leads things off on Wednesday, followed by the start of women’s freestyle on Thursday, and Greco-Roman getting underway on Friday.
Freestyle Wrestling
74 kg: Younes Emami
79 kg: Mohammad Nokhodi
92 kg: Amirhossein Firouzpour
Greco-Roman Wrestling
63 kg: Ali Hajiavand
72 kg: Mohammadjavad Rezaei – Hojat Rezaei
77 kg: Amir Abdi – Alireza Abdoli
82 kg: Mohammadamin Hosseini
87 kg: Jamal Esmaeili
97 kg: Amirreza Moradian
130 kg: Fardin Hedayati
