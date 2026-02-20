Ricardo Sa Pinto to remain Esteghlal coach

The Tehran-based club had been rumored to be considering a managerial change following their elimination from the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two, where they were knocked out by Jordanian side Al-Hussain SC.

Reports in local media suggested that the club’s management was evaluating possible replacements after the disappointing continental exit.

However, it now appears that Esteghlal will stick with Sa Pinto, as efforts to appoint a new head coach have not materialized. Club officials are said to prefer stability at this stage of the season.

Esteghlal will now shift their focus to domestic competition, preparing to face Mes Rafsanjan on Sunday in the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League, aiming to bounce back with a positive result.

MNA

