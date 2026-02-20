China overtakes US as Germany's most important trade partner

In 2025, the volume of imports and exports in trade with the People's Republic totalled €251.8 billion ($296.6 billion), according to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office released on Friday, DW reported.

With an increase of 2.1%, China, which had already been Germany's most important trading partner from 2016 to 2023, once again overtook the US, which was in first place in 2024.

German trade with the US was affected last year by the tariff dispute under President Donald Trump. Despite a decline of 5%, the US remained Germany's second most important trading partner with foreign trade turnover of €240.5 billion.

Higher tariffs and Trump's aggressive trade policy did not change the fact that, as in the previous 10 years, the US remained the most important single market for goods "Made in Germany" in 2025.

German companies sold goods worth €146.2 billion to the US, 9.4% less than a year earlier. There were significant losses (-17.8%) in cars and related parts.

MNA