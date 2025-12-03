  1. Politics
Dec 3, 2025, 9:41 AM

Putin's aide:

Putin-Witkoff talks constructive, very useful

Putin-Witkoff talks constructive, very useful

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, were constructive, very useful, and substantive, according to Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov.

He made the comments after five hours of talks between the Russian president, his envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and Witkoff, which finished after midnight local time, RT reported.

“No compromises have been found as of yet,” Ushakov said afterward, adding that a meeting between Putin and Trump is not currently planned.

“We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation,” Ushakov said.

“Some American proposals are acceptable to Russia... others are not,” he stated, noting that the issue of territory was also discussed.

Asked whether peace is closer or further away following the talks, Ushakov said, “Definitely not further.”

According to the aide, the US delegation presented their Russian counterparts with four more documents regarding a settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Dmitriev wrote on X that the session was “productive,” while Witkoff went immediately to the US Embassy compound.

MNA/

News ID 239437

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News