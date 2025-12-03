Putin-Witkoff talks constructive, very useful

He made the comments after five hours of talks between the Russian president, his envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and Witkoff, which finished after midnight local time, RT reported.

“No compromises have been found as of yet,” Ushakov said afterward, adding that a meeting between Putin and Trump is not currently planned.

“We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation,” Ushakov said.

“Some American proposals are acceptable to Russia... others are not,” he stated, noting that the issue of territory was also discussed.

Asked whether peace is closer or further away following the talks, Ushakov said, “Definitely not further.”

According to the aide, the US delegation presented their Russian counterparts with four more documents regarding a settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Dmitriev wrote on X that the session was “productive,” while Witkoff went immediately to the US Embassy compound.

