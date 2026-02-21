US terminates several tariffs targeting Iran's partners

According to its statement, the tariffs imposed under the pretext of the emergency law are being terminated. In particular, this concerns the tariffs imposed by the US in April 2025 on products from 185 countries and territories. In addition, tariffs imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada under the guise of combating illegal migration and drug smuggling, as well as those imposed on countries that purchased oil or gas from Venezuela, will be terminated. Furthermore, the executive order under which the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on India in August 2025 for purchasing Russian oil has been terminated. These tariffs were terminated on February 7. The executive orders that allowed the US to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba and countries importing goods or services from Iran have also been terminated.

The relevant decrees "shall no longer be in effect," and the tariffs provided for therein "shall no longer be collected," according to the document.

Earlier on Friday, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision against the use of import duties, US President Donald Trump announced the signing of an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

